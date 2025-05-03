Piper Sandler Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (WBAG:BDX)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Becton, Dickinson and (WBAG:BDX) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton, Dickinson and. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDX is 0.39%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 305,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,347K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,598K shares , representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 14.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,127K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,907K shares , representing an increase of 26.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 31.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,058K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,160K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 8.31% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 7,982K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,911K shares , representing an increase of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 28.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,824K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,570K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.