Piper Sandler Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (BIT:1BDX)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Becton, Dickinson and (BIT:1BDX) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Becton, Dickinson and is €238.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of €214.54 to a high of €292.68. The average price target represents an increase of 62.46% from its latest reported closing price of €147.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Becton, Dickinson and is 21,845MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton, Dickinson and. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BDX is 0.39%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 305,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,347K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,598K shares , representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BDX by 14.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,127K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,907K shares , representing an increase of 26.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BDX by 31.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,058K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,160K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BDX by 8.31% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 7,982K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,911K shares , representing an increase of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BDX by 28.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,824K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,570K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BDX by 7.99% over the last quarter.

