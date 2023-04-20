Piper Sandler Downgrades Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works is $51.12. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 43.60% from its latest reported closing price of $35.60.

The projected annual revenue for Bath & Body Works is $7,913MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.77.

Bath & Body Works Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $35.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.97%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 16.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.77 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors holds 71K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Quantitative Modeling Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 62.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 244.89% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 125K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSTIX - Stock Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 1.20% over the last quarter.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.23%, an increase of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 241,135K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bath & Body Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

