Piper Sandler Downgrades Assurant (LSE:0HIN)

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Assurant (LSE:0HIN) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.22% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Assurant is 211.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 187.03 GBX to a high of 232.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from its latest reported closing price of 174.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is 11,122MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HIN is 0.17%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 56,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,159K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,124K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 90.45% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,992K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,403K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 86.35% over the last quarter.

