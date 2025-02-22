Piper Sandler Downgrades Akamai Technologies (LSE:0HBQ)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Akamai Technologies (LSE:0HBQ) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.34% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is 115.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 98.79 GBX to a high of 143.78 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.34% from its latest reported closing price of 111.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 4,043MM, an increase of 1.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HBQ is 0.18%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 161,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 5,116K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares , representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,992K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,781K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,824K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,126K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 53.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,975K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,519K shares , representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 85.14% over the last quarter.

