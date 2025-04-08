Piper Sandler Downgrades AdvanSix (BMV:ASIX)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for AdvanSix (BMV:ASIX) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdvanSix. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASIX is 0.12%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 31,191K shares.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,392K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 39.68% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,774K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 5.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,749K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,102K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 38.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 799K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 8.71% over the last quarter.

