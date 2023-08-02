Piper Sandler Co`s (PIPR) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 163.20

The average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Co`s (NYSE:PIPR) has been revised to 163.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 154.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 150.49 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.51% from the latest reported closing price of 146.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Co`s. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIPR is 0.16%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 13,884K shares. The put/call ratio of PIPR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 999K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 1.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 524K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 0.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 436K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 10.21% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 436K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Piper Sandler Co`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

