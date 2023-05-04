Piper Sandler Co`s (PIPR) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Piper Sandler Co`s said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $125.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 9.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Co`s. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIPR is 0.15%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 13,589K shares. The put/call ratio of PIPR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Co`s is 156.82. The forecasts range from a low of 134.33 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.59% from its latest reported closing price of 125.87.

The projected annual revenue for Piper Sandler Co`s is 1,585MM, an increase of 15.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,047K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 18.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 513K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 16.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 437K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 435K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 17.52% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 431K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 66.46% over the last quarter.

Piper Sandler Co`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

