Piper Sandler Companies Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $113.968 million, or $6.40 per share. This compares with $69.059 million, or $3.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Piper Sandler Companies reported adjusted earnings of $123.279 million or $6.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $666.050 million from $484.107 million last year.

Piper Sandler Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

