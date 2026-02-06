Markets
PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Profit Advances In Q4

February 06, 2026 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $113.968 million, or $6.40 per share. This compares with $69.059 million, or $3.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Piper Sandler Companies reported adjusted earnings of $123.279 million or $6.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $666.050 million from $484.107 million last year.

Piper Sandler Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $113.968 Mln. vs. $69.059 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.40 vs. $3.86 last year. -Revenue: $666.050 Mln vs. $484.107 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PIPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.