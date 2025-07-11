Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Stock Jumps 4.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Piper Sandler Companies PIPR shares soared 4.4% in the last trading session to close at $302.62. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Piper Sandler stock increased in price for the second consecutive trading session. There has been growing optimism among investors regarding the performance of investment banks given the gradual rebound in deal-making activities because of some clarity on Trump’s tariff plans. Thus, increased investor confidence on improving investment banking business performance probably drove the PIPR stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -21%. Revenues are expected to be $344.7 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Piper Sandler Companies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PIPR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Piper Sandler Companies belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry. Another stock from the same industry, Citigroup C, closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $87.08. Over the past month, C has returned 9.5%.

Citigroup's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to $1.62. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.6%. Citigroup currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

