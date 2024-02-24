Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Price Target Increased by 11.44% to 228.48

The average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has been revised to 228.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.44% from the prior estimate of 205.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 226.24 to a high of 235.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.51% from the latest reported closing price of 186.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Companies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIPR is 0.17%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 15,447K shares. The put/call ratio of PIPR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,011K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 465K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 50.09% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 436K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 47.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 434K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Piper Sandler Co`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.