Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Price Target Decreased by 77.09% to 98.75

The average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has been revised to $98.75 / share. This is a decrease of 77.09% from the prior estimate of $431.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $88.38 to a high of $108.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.58% from the latest reported closing price of $75.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Companies. This is an decrease of 245 owner(s) or 33.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIPR is 0.13%, an increase of 46.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.06% to 15,592K shares. The put/call ratio of PIPR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 717K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 396K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 49.58% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 319K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 297K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 46.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 60.14% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 296K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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