Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.72, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PIPR was $92.72, representing a -2.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.91 and a 190.2% increase over the 52 week low of $31.95.

PIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). PIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports PIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.17%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PIPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PIPR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 22.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PIPR at 0.52%.

