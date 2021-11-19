Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 545.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $189.6, the dividend yield is 7.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PIPR was $189.6, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.98 and a 109.23% increase over the 52 week low of $90.62.

PIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). PIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.46. Zacks Investment Research reports PIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 90.72%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pipr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PIPR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 15.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PIPR at 2.01%.

