Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $124.66, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PIPR was $124.66, representing a -3.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.88 and a 131.32% increase over the 52 week low of $53.89.

PIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). PIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.54. Zacks Investment Research reports PIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.57%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PIPR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PIPR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 16.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PIPR at 0.75%.

