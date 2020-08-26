Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.4, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PIPR was $77.4, representing a -11.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.45 and a 142.25% increase over the 52 week low of $31.95.

PIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). PIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.74. Zacks Investment Research reports PIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.34%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PIPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

