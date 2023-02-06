Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $154.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 9.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Companies is $144.43. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of $154.79.

The projected annual revenue for Piper Sandler Companies is $1,585MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual EPS is $12.54, an increase of 58.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Companies. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PIPR is 0.1444%, a decrease of 2.2665%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 13,607K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,002,976 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987,458 shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 4.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 504,390 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498,692 shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 488,359 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451,340 shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 8.06% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 441,242 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408,443 shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 31.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 420,591 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426,839 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Piper Sandler Co`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.