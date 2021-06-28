Piper Sandler Companies' (NYSE:PIPR) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

There wouldn't be many who think Piper Sandler Companies' (NYSE:PIPR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 19x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Piper Sandler Companies certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

NYSE:PIPR Price Based on Past Earnings June 28th 2021 free report on Piper Sandler Companies

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Piper Sandler Companies' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 103% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 5.4% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 17%.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Piper Sandler Companies' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Piper Sandler Companies' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Piper Sandler Companies' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Piper Sandler Companies that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Piper Sandler Companies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

