PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES Maintains MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES maintained coverage of MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MDxHealth is 0.92. The forecasts range from a low of 0.91 to a high of $0.94. The average price target represents an increase of 218.75% from its latest reported closing price of 0.29.

The projected annual revenue for MDxHealth is 70MM, an increase of 25.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDxHealth. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXH is 0.43%, a decrease of 20.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.80% to 5,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 3,458K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 612K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 403K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Ally Bridge Group holds 350K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 43.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 32.01% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 280K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 114.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 58.33% over the last quarter.

