PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES Downgrades Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES downgraded their outlook for Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 340.46% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mesoblast is 2.00. The forecasts range from a low of 1.31 to a high of $3.02. The average price target represents an increase of 340.46% from its latest reported closing price of 0.46.

The projected annual revenue for Mesoblast is 64MM, an increase of 755.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSB is 0.01%, an increase of 22.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 25,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,357K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,226K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 22.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,635K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,936K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,447K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

