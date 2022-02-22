Piper Sandler Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PIPR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.28, changing hands as low as $147.76 per share. Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $104.32 per share, with $193.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.79.

