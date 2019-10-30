Piper Jaffray Q3 Adj. Profit Declines On Higher Non-compensation Expenses

(RTTNews) - Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 compared to $1.70, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said the results decreased compared to the year-ago period primarily due to higher non-compensation expenses reflecting the addition of Weeden & Co. to its platform.

Third-quarter adjusted net revenues declined 1 percent $202.51 million. Analysts expected revenue of $203.11 million, for the quarter. Net revenues were $200.7 million, down 3 percent compared to the year-ago quarter.

"Strong performance in advisory services and fixed income brokerage drove our best quarterly results of the year thus far, and we are well positioned to finish the year strong," said Chad Abraham, CEO.

On October 30, 2019, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share to be paid on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2019.

