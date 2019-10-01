Piper Jaffray Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PJC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (Symbol: PJC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.19, changing hands as low as $72.01 per share. Piper Jaffray Companies shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PJC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PJC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.35 per share, with $82.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.66.

