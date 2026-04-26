Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price

As current events show us, oil prices are volatile. They can swing wildly based on politics, supply decisions, or shifts in global demand. That makes many energy stocks cyclical in nature, particularly those oil and gas companies that are engaged in drilling and exploration.

But there are companies with business models that hold up even when oil prices fall. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) are two such companies. Each is built differently from your average oil stock. One owns the pipes that move energy. The other provides the services that make wells work better. Together, they offer a smart way to stay in energy without betting everything on the daily fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Why "Built for Any Oil Price" Matters

Most energy companies rise and fall directly with oil prices. When crude oil prices rise, much of that increase goes directly to the company's bottom line, which is great for shareholders. But there's another side to that coin. When crude drops, their revenue drops too. But some companies have business models that reduce that risk.

Kinder Morgan, for example, earns most of its money from fixed fees. That is, customers pay to use its pipelines whether oil is cheap or expensive. Halliburton sells technology and services that help oil producers get more out of every well. When prices are low, producers need more efficiency than ever. That keeps Halliburton's services in demand. Both companies offer stability that pure oil producers simply can't match.

Kinder Morgan: The Pipeline Giant

Kinder Morgan is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies. It owns roughly 79,000 miles of pipelines and 700 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage. That scale matters. Natural gas demand in the U.S. hit record levels in 2025 and is expected to keep growing. Kinder Morgan sits right in the middle of that flow.

The company's fee-based model is its biggest strength. The vast majority of KMI's cash is fee-based and therefore not directly exposed to commodity prices. That means a drop in oil prices barely dents earnings.

The company’s most recent earnings report proved the point. KMI reported adjusted EPS of 48 cents, a 41% increase from Q1 2025, beating analyst estimates of 40 cents by nearly 20%. Revenue of $4.83 billion was also well ahead of expectations. Both numbers were higher year-over-year.

KMI's expansion backlog grew to $10.1 billion, driven by power and LNG demand.

With Moody's upgrading its credit rating and leverage at its lowest point since 2014, the financial foundation is solid.

The analyst forecasts on MarketBeat have an average rating of Hold on KMI with an average price target of $34.20. That suggests roughly 9%–10% upside from current levels. However, that upside comes with limited downside risk given the fee-based cash flows.

The board recently declared an increased quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share, or $1.19 annualized, which is a 2% increase over 2025. At recent prices near $31, the yield is roughly 3.7%.

Halliburton: The Oilfield Efficiency Play

Halliburton is the world's second-largest oilfield services company. It provides the drilling technology, completion tools, and reservoir services that oil producers rely on. When producers want to squeeze more output from existing wells, which they do especially when prices are tight, Halliburton is the kind of company they call.

The company delivered a strong earnings beat on April 21. For Q1 2026, Halliburton delivered adjusted EPS of 55 cents, beating consensus by 10.55%, with revenue of $5.4 billion, up 1.8%.

Net income surged to $461 million for the quarter. HAL has now beaten estimates in three of the last four quarters, reinforcing a pattern of conservative analyst estimates and consistent outperformance.

The analyst forecasts on MarketBeat give Halliburton a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.73. With the stock near $40, that implies slight near-term upside, but the "Moderate Buy" consensus reflects confidence in longer-term earnings growth.

Halliburton paid a 17-cent per share quarterly dividend in Q1 2026 and repurchased approximately $100 million of common stock during the quarter. The annualized dividend of 68 cents per share yields roughly 1.7% at current prices. The combination of buybacks and dividends shows management returning cash to shareholders even in an uncertain macro environment.

One risk worth noting: geopolitical tension in the Middle East hurt some international results. But Latin America revenue grew 22% in Q1, showing strong diversification across regions.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.