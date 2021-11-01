Pipeline rupture halts gas flows from Bulgaria to Serbia

Bulgaria's gas network operator Bulgartransgaz said it has halted the transport of natural gas to Serbia and Hungary early on Monday following a pipeline rupture in the gas network near the northeastern village of Vetrino.

Bulgaria transports Russian gas through its gas network to Serbia and Hungary.

The accident, that was reported at 3 am local time (0100 GMT), has halted the gas flows to Romania as well, but these were partially restored after 8 am local time (0600 GMT).

The company said in a statement there has been only material damage from the rupture and teams were already on site working to repair the pipeline.

