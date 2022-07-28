Energy
TRP

Pipeline operator TC Energy quarterly profit falls

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pipeline operator TC Energy reported a 5.7% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hit by lower contributions from its Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines.

July 28 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator TC Energy TRP.TO reported a 5.7% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hit by lower contributions from its Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines.

The company said second-quarter comparable earnings fell to C$979 million ($763.71 million), or C$1 per common share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$1.04 billion, or C$1.06 per common share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2819 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

CIX’s Partnership With Nasdaq to Power Its Carbon Marketplace

Jul 19, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular