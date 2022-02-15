Pipeline operator TC Energy beats profit estimates, helped by gas earnings

By Arunima Kumar and Nia Williams

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its gas transportation services after energy prices surged.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company also raised its quarterly dividend by 3.4% to 90 Canadian cents per common share.

TC said it is advancing commercially secured projects worth C$24 billion, and about C$6.5 billion of those are expected to enter service in 2022.

Chief executive Francois Poirier said TC would invest more than a billion dollars in its Canadian and U.S. gas franchises through new projects including electrification, reducing emissions and meeting natural gas demand growth.

"The evidence and the facts indicate that demand for natural gas in North America continues to grow, and we've benefited from that," Poirier told an earnings call.

TC's comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 3.5% to C$2.40 billion, topping estimates of C$2.38 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Results were boosted by higher earnings in the U.S. natural gas pipelines business and power and storage business. However, liquids pipeline earnings were lower because of a dip in volumes on the U.S. Gulf Coast section of the Keystone pipeline.

The company posted net income attributable to common shares of C$1.12 billion, or C$1.14 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, down from C$1.12 billion, or C$1.20 per share, last year.

In the fourth quarter, TC also agreed to provide up to C$3.3 billion in temporary financing to its subsidiary Coastal GasLink, which is in dispute with the Shell-led RDSa.L consortium LNG Canada over the cost and schedule of a pipeline being built to supply a new liquefied natural gas plant in northern British Columbia.

TC said it would earn a return on that loan and was making progress in discussions with LNG Canada.

The company's shares rose 0.8% to C$67.16 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.2727 Canadian dollars)

