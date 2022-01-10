Pipeline operator Enterprise to buy Navitas from Warburg for $3.3 bln

Adds background

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD.N said on Monday it would buy Warburg Pincus-owned natural gas pipeline operator Navitas Midstream for $3.25 billion.

Woodlands, Texas-based Navitas owns a network of around 1,750 miles of natural gas pipelines in the Midland portion of the Permian basin, the region of Texas and New Mexico considered the heart of the U.S. shale industry.

The sale comes as a surge in demand and supply crunches have pushed natural gas prices to record highs. Front-month U.S. gas futures NGc1 were trading around $4.09 on Monday, over 60% higher than from the start of 2021.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to Navitas on the sale. Kirkland & Ellis served as its legal advisor.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

