Pipeline operator Enterprise Products profit dives on impairment charge

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners EPD.N on Wednesday reported a 66% slump in fourth-quarter profit compared to the third quarter, hit by an impairment charge of $800 million on some aging assets.

However, Enterprise Products said it was encouraged by early signs of a rebound in the global economy.

The company said it had seen strong domestic and international demand for natural gas liquids, ethylene and propylene and a recovery in demand for refined products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ended a boom in U.S. shale production forcing pipeline companies that run oil from fields to processing centers and onto refineries and export terminals to slash fees to ensure customers keep using their networks.

The company said on Wednesday its net profit fell to $366 million, or 15 cents per unit, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.08 billion, or 48 cents per unit, in the third quarter.

It reported a 14% jump in expenses.

