US Markets
ENB

Pipeline operator Enbridge forecasts higher 2022 core earnings

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc on Tuesday forecast higher core earnings in 2022 and announced a share repurchase of up to C$1.5 billion ($1.18 billion), betting on rising demand for oil and gas.

Updates with background on pipeline operators in paragraph 2, details on 2022 outlook in paragraphs 5 and 6

Dec 7(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, ENB.N on Tuesday forecast higher core earnings in 2022 and announced a share repurchase of up to C$1.5 billion ($1.18 billion), betting on rising demand for oil and gas.

Pipeline operators are benefiting from a recovery in shipping volumes as energy prices have bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic lows on the back of strengthening global fuel demand.

The company expects 2022 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be in the range C$15 billion to C$15.6 billion, higher than its 2021 expectations of C$13.9 billion to C$14.3 billion.

Enbridge also raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to 86 Canadian cents per share, effective March.

The company expects to have C$5 billion to C$6 billion of annual investment capacity as part of its three-year plan, and said it had sanctioned C$1.1 billion of new capital projects.

The pipeline operator also forecasts 2022 distributable cash flow per share of C$5.20 to C$5.50, about 9% to 10% higher than its 2021 guidance.

($1 = 1.2682 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular