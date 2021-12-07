Pipeline operator Enbridge forecasts higher 2022 core earnings

US Markets
Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc on Tuesday forecast higher core earnings in 2022 and announced a share repurchase of up to C$1.5 billion ($1.18 billion), betting on rising demand for oil and gas.

The company expects 2022 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be in the range C$15 billion to C$15.6 billion, higher than its 2021 expectations of C$13.9 billion to C$14.3 billion.

Enbridge also raised its quarterly dividend by 3%.

($1 = 1.2682 Canadian dollars)

