Pipeline operator Enbridge beats profit targets on higher transport volumes

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge ENB.TO on Friday beat third-quarter profit estimates, helped by higher volumes of oil transported through its system.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 62 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the average estimate of 60 Canadian cents per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

