Pipeline operator Enbridge beats profit targets on higher transport volumes

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 03, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge ENB.TO on Friday beat third-quarter profit estimates, helped by higher volumes of oil transported through its system.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 62 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the average estimate of 60 Canadian cents per share, according to LSEG data.

