Pipeline blast kills at least one Pemex worker in central Mexico

December 21, 2022 — 11:23 pm EST

Written by Lizbeth Diaz and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - At least one worker from Mexico's state oil company Pemex died on Wednesday in a fuel pipeline explosion in the central state of Hidalgo, local officials said on Twitter.

Media outlet Reporte Indigo posted a video online showing a large fire lighting up the night sky from the pipeline blast near the town of Xolostitla, Hidalgo.

Some nearby residents were also being evacuated, according to a tweet from Mexico's National Guard.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

