PipeChina's plan to expand LNG terminal wins approval

Contributor
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aizhu Chen

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - PipeChina's plan to expand its import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the northern port city Tianjin won approval from a local economic planner, a report published on Friday by the state-backed Shanghai Petroleum and Gas Exchange said.

The state-controlled gas infrastructure operator is expected to start the expansion plan in December by adding key facilities including four 220,000 cubic-metre storage tanks and complete the works by October 2026, the exchange wrote on WeChat.

The expansion will raise the terminal's annual handling capacity to 10 million tonnes, the report said, up two-thirds from its current size.

