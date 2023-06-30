PipeChina starts new gas link with Tianjin LNG terminal

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - State-controlled oil and gas infrastructure giant PipeChina began operating part of a new natural gas trunkline in northern China linking an import terminal and domestic production sites, PipeChina said on its official WeChat account late on Thursday.

The 413.5-kilometer (256.94 miles) new gas line starts at PipeChina's receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas in the northern port of Tianjin and ends at Baoding of Hebei province, and can transport 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas a year.

This section costs 8.6 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) to build, state media has reported.

This is part of the 1,279-km trunkline PipeChina is building in phases that links gas production sites in the Inner Mongolia region and Shanxi province - where coal is being converted into gas - with gas imported via the Tianjin terminal, the company said.

The project will eventually become part of a sprawling pipeline grid that also connects key projects including the Power of Siberia, which imports Russian gas, and Shaanxi-Beijing lines that carry the fuel from western regions of China, PipeChina added.

($1 = 7.2497 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

