Piovan S.p.A. Sees Strong 2024 Performance Amid Market Growth

Piovan SpA (IT:PVN) has released an update.
Piovan S.p.A. reported strong performance in the first nine months of 2024, with revenues reaching €419.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €55.7 million, driven by growth in the food and industrial automation sector and the Asian market. The company also showcased robust cash generation, reducing its net financial position to €50.5 million from €87.3 million the previous year. Despite a slight decline in overall revenues, Piovan’s strategic focus on emerging markets and sectors continues to bolster its financial stability.
