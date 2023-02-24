Pioneer (PXD) Tops on Q4 Earnings, Ups 2023 Production Volume

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.91 per share (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83. The bottom line surged from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $4.58 per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $5,108 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,662 million. However, the top line improved from the year-ago quarter’s $4,317 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher natural gas production volumes and lower expenses.

Dividend Cut

For the first quarter, Pioneer announced a dividend payment of $5.58 per share of common stock, which includes a variable dividend of $4.48 per share and a base dividend of $1.10. This suggests a 2.3% decline from the last paid $5.71 per share. The new dividend is payable Mar 17, 2023, to its stockholders of record at the close of business on Mar 6, 2023.

Production

For fourth-quarter 2022, the total production was 661.6 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (MBoe/d), down from the year-ago figure of 687.1 MBoe/d.

Oil production was 350.6 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), down from the year-ago quarter’s 393.5 MBbls/d. NGLs production was 165.5 MBbls/d compared with the prior-year quarter’s 161.7 MBbls/d. Natural gas production amounted to 872.6 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 792.2 MMcf/d.

Price Realization

On an oil-equivalent basis, the average realized price was $57.76 per barrel for the reported quarter compared with $58.78 a year ago. The company reported an average realized crude price of $83.53 a barrel, up from $76.38 reported in the December-end quarter of 2021.

The average natural gas price declined to $4.98 per thousand cubic feet from $5.20 in the prior-year quarter. Natural gas liquids were sold at $27.67 a barrel, up from $38.45 a year ago.

Operating Costs

Pioneer’s expenses for oil and gas production were $463 million, up from $377 million in the year-ago quarter. Yet, total costs and expenses declined to $3,240 million in the fourth quarter from $3,326 million in the year-ago period.

Cash, Debt and Capex

As of Dec 31, 2022, Pioneer’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,032 million, while long-term debt was $4,125 million. It had a debt-to-capitalization of 18%.

In the December-end quarter, the company spent $1.1 billion.

Reserves

As of Dec 31, 2022, Pioneer Natural’s proved reserves were 2,377,000 MBoe, up from the year-ago period’s 2,222,000 MBoe. Production averaged 649,773 oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2022, which comprised 54.2% crude oil.

Outlook

For 2023, Pioneer reiterated its oil production guidance of 357-372 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBo/d). The company projects a total production of 670-700 MBoe/d, indicating an increase from the 649.8 MBoe/d reported in 2022.

For the fourth quarter, Pioneer expects oil production of 349-364 MBo/d and a total production of 659-687 MBoe/d.

The company gave a drilling, completions, facilities and water infrastructure capital budget of $4.45-$4.75 billion. Additionally, it gave a capital budget for exploration, environmental and other capital of $150-$200 million.

It boasted that the capital spending would be fully funded by its $9-billion projected cash flow for this year.

