Pioneer (PXD) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $5.26 per share (excluding one-time items), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $5.91.

Total quarterly revenues of $5,217 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,180 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5,108 million.

Weak quarterly earnings were primarily due to lower realizations of commodity prices and rising expenses.

Dividend

For the first quarter of 2024, Pioneer announced a dividend of $2.56 per share of common stock, which includes a variable dividend of $1.31 per share and a base dividend of $1.25. This indicates a 4.4% of annualized dividend yield. The new dividend will likely be paid out on Mar 22, 2024.

Production

For fourth-quarter 2023, the total production was 745.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 661.5 MBoe/d. The reported figure also surpassed our estimate of 722 Mboe/d.

Oil production was 380.5 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 350.6 MBbls/d. The figure also beat our estimate of 379.9 MBbls/d.

Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) production was 196.3 MBbls/d compared with the prior-year quarter’s 165.5 MBbls/d. The figure topped our estimate of 180.9 MBbls/d.

Natural gas production amounted to 1011.9 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 872.5 MMcf/d. The figure also surpassed our estimate of 967.1 MMcf/d.

Price Realization

On an oil-equivalent basis, the average realized price was $49.37 per barrel for the reported quarter compared with $57.76 a year ago. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $51.69.

The company reported an average realized crude price of $78.47 a barrel, down from $83.53 in the December-end quarter of 2022. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $77.98 per barrel.

The average natural gas price declined to $2.35 per thousand cubic feet from $4.98 in the prior-year quarter. It was also lower than our estimate of $2.57 per thousand cubic feet.

NGLs were sold at $23.25 a barrel, down from $27.67 a year ago. The figure lagged our estimate of $28.84.

Operating Costs

Pioneer’s expenses for oil and gas production totaled $536 million, up from $463 million in the year-ago quarter. Total costs and expenses increased to $3,600 million in the fourth quarter from $3,240 million in the year-ago period. The reported figure was also higher than our estimate of $3236.7 million.

Cash, Debt and Capex

As of Dec 31, 2023, Pioneer’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $240 million, while long-term debt was $4,807 million. In the December-end quarter, the company spent $1.1 billion.

Outlook

For 2024, Pioneer expects oil production in the range of 384-392 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBo/d). The company projects a total production of 750-766 MBoe/d. It gave a capital budget of $4.2-$4.6 billion for the year.

