Pioneer Power Solutions Soars In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI), a specialty electrical transmission and distribution equipment maker, are up more than 30% in the morning trade on Tuesday at $10.04.

There have been no company-specific news to move the stock up.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock gained more than 60% in the past 5 days.

Recently, the company had reported 40% revenue growth in its third quarter at $5.7 million.

The stock had recorded its 52-wek high at $12.44.

