Is Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPSI's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PPSI has moved about 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, AB SKF (SKFRY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42.6%.

In AB SKF's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that PPSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AB SKF, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #13. The industry has moved +7.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. and AB SKF. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

