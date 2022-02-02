Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PPSI) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PPSI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The US$61m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$3.0m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.5m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Pioneer Power Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Pioneer Power Solutions, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$80k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:PPSI Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Pioneer Power Solutions' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Pioneer Power Solutions has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

