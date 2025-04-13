PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $PPSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS ($PPSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,996,000 and earnings of $0.13 per share.
PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity
PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $PPSI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WOJCIECH MICHALEC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $61,408.
- IAN ROSS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $6,010
PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 82,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,660
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 75,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,750
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 44,536 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,933
- AAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 44,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,785
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 33,481 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,276
- INSIGHT ADVISORS, LLC/ PA removed 33,240 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,281
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 25,836 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,702
