PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $PPSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS ($PPSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,996,000 and earnings of $0.13 per share.

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $PPSI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WOJCIECH MICHALEC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $61,408 .

. IAN ROSS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $6,010

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

