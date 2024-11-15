Pioneer Power Solutions Awards CEO and CFO Bonuses

The latest announcement is out from Pioneer Power Solutions ( (PPSI) ).

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. awarded substantial one-time bonuses to its CEO, Nathan Mazurek, and CFO, Walter Michalec, acknowledging their pivotal roles in the sale of the company’s Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment. These bonuses reflect the company’s recognition of their significant contributions to this strategic transaction, with Mazurek receiving $2,000,000 and Michalec $125,000, to be paid in cash according to the payroll schedule.

