Pioneer Power awarded pilot program

December 03, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Pioneer Power (PPSI) announced a pilot program with a Fortune 100 e-commerce retailer to specifically tackle the “grid gap” challenge between the increasing power needs of its electric delivery fleet and the limited amount of grid supplied power at its depots. As part of the pilot program, the company will provide multiple e-Boost mobile charging units and will also service and monitor the units for several months for a simple, all-inclusive, monthly fee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

