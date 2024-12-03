Pioneer Power awarded pilot program

Pioneer Power (PPSI) announced a pilot program with a Fortune 100 e-commerce retailer to specifically tackle the “grid gap” challenge between the increasing power needs of its electric delivery fleet and the limited amount of grid supplied power at its depots. As part of the pilot program, the company will provide multiple e-Boost mobile charging units and will also service and monitor the units for several months for a simple, all-inclusive, monthly fee.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PPSI:
- Pioneer Power Sees Growth in Critical Power Segment
- Pioneer Power Solutions Awards CEO and CFO Bonuses
- Pioneer Power reports Q3 EPS (10c) vs. 10c last year
- Pioneer Power Divests Unit to Focus on Growth
- Pioneer Power sells PCEP business to Mill Point for $50M in cash and equity
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.