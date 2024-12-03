Pioneer Power awarded pilot program

Pioneer Power (PPSI) announced a pilot program with a Fortune 100 e-commerce retailer to specifically tackle the “grid gap” challenge between the increasing power needs of its electric delivery fleet and the limited amount of grid supplied power at its depots. As part of the pilot program, the company will provide multiple e-Boost mobile charging units and will also service and monitor the units for several months for a simple, all-inclusive, monthly fee.

