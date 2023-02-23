US Markets
Pioneer Natural Resources sees oil price above $90 a barrel by summer

February 23, 2023 — 11:10 am EST

Written by Liz Hampton for Reuters ->

By Liz Hampton

DENVER, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices will likely climb to the $90 a barrel to $100 a barrel range by this summer, Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N said on Thursday during a quarterly conference call.

Brent futures were around $82 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 were trading around $75.63 a barrel. WTI, the U.S. benchmark, was up 2.2% for the day, but well below levels seen last year when it topped $100 a barrel for parts of the summer.

Shares of Pioneer were up just a fraction in morning trading around $205.90 each.

Rival Coterra Energy, which also held a conference call on Thursday, said it expected its oil volumes to grow by about 2% this year, while its gas output would decline 1% versus the prior year.

Shale companies have been pulling back on gas activity as prices this week fell below $2 per mmBTU, the lowest since 2020. Gas-focused producer Chesapeake said it planned to drop three drilling rigs this year and reduce well completions activities.

