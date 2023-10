(RTTNews) - Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) are rising more than 8% Friday morning at $234.13.

The oil giant Exxon Mobil is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the company in a transaction valued about $60 billion.

PXD has traded in the range of $177.27 - $274.70 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.