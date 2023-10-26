News & Insights

Markets
PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Reports After the Close on 11/2 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

October 26, 2023 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) PXD next earnings date is projected to be 11/2 after the close, with earnings estimates of $5.36/share on $3.69 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Pioneer Natural Resources earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2023 8/1/2023 4.490
Q1 2023 4/26/2023 5.210
Q4 2022 2/22/2023 5.910
Q3 2022 10/27/2022 7.480
Q2 2022 8/2/2022 9.360

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Pioneer Natural Resources has options available that expire November 03rd.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the PXD options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Pioneer Natural Resources's current dividend yield is 2.04%, with the following Pioneer Natural Resources Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:
 KRMD market cap history
 MDVN Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of GDOT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.