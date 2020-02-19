Pioneer Natural Resources quarterly profit beats Street on higher production

Compares with analysts, adds share, details on the result

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on the back of higher output, and became the latest shale producer to raise its quarterly dividend.

Pioneer joins rivals Concho Resources CXO.N, Diamondback Energy PXD.N and Devon Energy DVN.N in boosting dividends to please investors who have been pushing for higher shareholder returns amid volatile oil and gas prices.

Pioneer, like other shale players in the United States, has been drilling more in the prolific Permian basin that has helped the U.S. become the top producer.

Burgeoning Permian production had also helped Concho, Diamondback and Devon beat Wall Street's profit estimates on Tuesday.

Pioneer's total production rose 13.7% to 363,364 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31.

Net income rose to $344 million, or $2.06 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $324 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Pioneer earned $2.36 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.09 per share, according Refinitiv IBES.

The company raised its quarterly cash dividend by 25% to 55 cents per share.

Shares of Pioneer were up 2.3% in the extended trade.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

