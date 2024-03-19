Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $254.34, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 8.8% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Pioneer Natural Resources will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $4.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.53%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.27 billion, indicating a 16.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.35 per share and revenue of $21.41 billion, which would represent changes of -1.97% and +10.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Pioneer Natural Resources holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.38 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PXD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.