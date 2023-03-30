Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $202.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.33 billion, down 13.68% from the prior-year quarter.

PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.60 per share and revenue of $21.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.34% and -9.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.76% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.27, which means Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

